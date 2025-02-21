Cash-for-jobs case: Supreme Court seeks CBI response on Partha Chatterjee's bail plea in corruption case

The Supreme Court on Friday sought CBI's response on the bail plea of former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, facing corruption charges in the cash-for-jobs case.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh issued notice to the CBI after his counsel M S Khan said Chatterjee spent over two years in custody without trial.

The bench then posted the hearing on March 20.

Khan said his client was granted bail in the money laundering case related to the alleged scam.

Though the prosecution sanction against him was granted, said Khan, the trial court hadn't yet taken the cognisance of the chargesheet for want of sanction against the other accused persons.

On December 13, the top court granted conditional future bail to Chatterjee, who was suspended from his party, TMC, in the money-laundering case related to the alleged scam.

He was named as an accused in eight cases -- three of the ED and five by the CBI.

Chatterjee was arrested by the CBI and has remained in judicial custody since September 16, 2022. He was arrested by the ED on July 22, 2022 in the money laundering case.

Recording that the chargesheet was filed by the ED in the money-laundering case involving Chatterjee but charges are yet to be framed, it had directed the trial court to decide on framing charges before the start of winter vacations or before December 31.

The top court clarified that after being released, Chatterjee should not hold any public post but could continue as a member of the West Bengal assembly during the pendency of the trial.

Chatterjee has been an MLA since 2001 and was a minister in West Bengal from 2011 to 2022 holding the education portfolio in the state since 2016.

He was accused of being involved in a racket effecting illegal appointments of unmerited candidates to the posts of primary school teachers, assistant school teachers and other posts in the education department.

After several unsuccessful candidates in the teachers eligibility test conducted by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education moved the Calcutta High Court, the latter ordered a CBI probe into the allegations on June 8, 2022.

The CBI registered an FIR the next day and the ED lodged a case on June 24, 2022 against several office-bearers of the state education department.

The agencies conducted a raid at Chatterjee's premises on July 22, 2022 and claimed to have seized incriminating documents relating to 12 immovable properties in the name of Chatterjee's close associates and documents showing the appointment of Group D staff.

Searches conducted in the residential premises of a close aide of Chatterjee further led to the seizure of Rs 21.9 crore in cash and gold jewellery worth over Rs 76 lakh.

The trial court rejected Chatterjee's bail application on August 3, 2023, and the high court turned down his plea for relief on April 30.

