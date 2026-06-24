Bengal: Former Kolkata deputy mayor Atin Ghosh, daughter booked in property grab case

Former Trinamool Congress MLA Atin Ghosh, his daughter and son-in-law have been booked for allegedly illegally occupying a three-storey bungalow and an adjoining land worth around Rs 4 crore in the eastern part of Kolkata for nearly nine years, police said on Wednesday.

Ghosh and his daughter have denied the charge. The former Kolkata deputy mayor's daughter termed the allegations against them baseless and said they would file a defamation suit for the "false and malicious charges against them".

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According to a police officer, the case has been registered against Atin Ghosh, his daughter Priyadarshini Ghosh, and his son-in-law based on a complaint lodged by a businesswoman in Bidhannagar.

The complainant, Kamalini Paul, alleged that a plot of land along with a house in eastern Kolkata's Pragati Maidan area was forcibly acquired from her at a price much lower than the market value.

An FIR has been registered against Ghosh on various charges, including land grabbing, criminal intimidation, cheating, and conspiracy, police sources said.

The complainant said, "My father had built the house at Metropolitan and bequeathed it to me through a will before his death. Atin Ghosh's daughter liked the property after seeing it. We were later pressured into giving it up." She claimed that Atin Ghosh, his daughter and several supporters visited her residence and allegedly threatened her before forcing her to sign property-related documents.

"They came to my house, intimidated me and made me sign documents in their presence. I never had possession of those documents afterwards," the complainant said.

She further alleged that Rs 50 lakh was deposited into her bank account against her wishes as an advance payment for the property.

"They told me that they wanted the property and would take it even if I refused. I was told that I had no idea of their influence and power. Rs 50 lakh was deposited into my account. I later returned the money with interest, but instead of accepting it, they allegedly got my account blocked by showing it as a fraudulent transaction," the complainant said.

The police officer said, "We have received a written complaint, and a case has been registered. The allegations relate to the transfer of a land-and-house property.

"Documentary evidence submitted by the complainant is being examined, and statements of all parties concerned will be recorded. The matter is under investigation," the officer said.

The complaint was initially lodged at the Pragati Maidan Police Station under Kolkata Police and was later transferred to Bidhannagar North Police Station for investigation as the property falls under its jurisdiction, he said.

"A notice has been issued to Ghosh asking him to appear before investigators," the officer said.

Meanwhile, Ghosh denied allegations and said he was ready to cooperate with the police in their investigation.

"I do not know the person who has filed the complaint. My daughter had purchased a property from them. In my 50 years of political life, nobody has been able to level any corruption charge against me. If the police call for an investigation, I am prepared to cooperate with them," he said.

His daughter said, "The allegations are completely false. It is they who cheated us. We have all the necessary documents to prove our position." She further warned of legal action, saying the family would file a defamation suit over what she described as false and malicious allegations.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.