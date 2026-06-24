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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 24 June 2026

PM Modi receives invitation for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei burial events in Iran

There is no confirmation from New Delhi on the invitation to PM Modi

PTI Published 24.06.26, 05:27 PM
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is learnt to have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the burial ceremonies for the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, diplomatic sources said on Wednesday.

The funeral ceremonies will be held from July 5 to 9.

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There is no confirmation from New Delhi on the invitation to PM Modi.

Khamenei, who ruled Iran for three decades, was killed on February 28, the first day of massive US and Israeli air strikes on Tehran.

The Indian prime minister has been invited by President Pezeshkian to the burial ceremonies, the diplomatic sources said.

The funeral is slated to be held in Tehran and Qom on July 5, 6, and 7. The final ceremony will take place in the city of Mashhad on July 9.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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