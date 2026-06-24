Calcutta HC declines urgent hearing on Abhishek Banerjee's plea to travel abroad for treatment

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday refused an urgent hearing to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's plea seeking permission to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya asked the parliamentarian's counsel to mention the matter before the court on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Refusing an urgent hearing to Banerjee's plea to travel abroad for medical treatment, the judge made an oral observation that there are treatment facilities within the country.

Justice Bhattacharyya had on May 21 granted Banerjee protection from coercive action till July 31 in an FIR over his comments at a public meeting during the assembly election campaign in April.

He had then directed the TMC's national general secretary to cooperate with the probe and not travel abroad without the court's leave.

The MP from Diamond Harbour had sought quashing of an FIR over his comments against the leaders and workers of a rival party at a public meeting on April 27 in the run-up to the second phase of West Bengal assembly polls.

Abhishek moved the Calcutta HC on Tuesday and sought temporary relaxation of restrictions on his foreign travel. He filed a petition before a bench of Justice Sougata Bhattacharyya seeking permission to travel abroad for a week.

According to reports, Abhishek has been subjected to numerous interrogations by the Central and West Bengal investigating agencies, including alleged signature forgery by party MLAs in the Assembly, provocative speeches related to the 'DJ' music issue, and the primary teachers' recruitment scam.

In 2016, he suffered an eye injury after a road accident along the Durgapur Expressway in the Hooghly district, and since then, he has been under regular treatment. The incident occurred while he was travelling back to Kolkata after attending a party programme in Murshidabad.

Following his accident, he first underwent treatment at several hospitals across the country before seeking advanced medical care abroad.