Book featuring Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's assembly speeches to be published soon: Official

A book featuring a compilation of speeches of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the assembly would soon be published, an official said.

A draft of it has already been prepared and is awaiting Banerjee’s approval, he said.

"Mamata Banerjee is the first woman CM of West Bengal. Her speeches will inspire the present and future generations. This book will help people gain a deeper understanding of the contemporary political situation, quality of life and political ideology," said Deputy Speaker Ashish Banerjee.

"The Library Committee of the assembly has taken the initiative to prepare the compilation. The draft of the book is ready and it will be sent to the chief minister. Once she gives her approval, it will go ahead for printing," he said.

Mamata Banerjee will be the second CM of Bengal to have a book on assembly speeches after Bidhan Chandra Roy, Trinamool Congress sources said.

"After ‘Kanyashree’, ‘Lakshmi Bhandar’ and ‘Swasthya Sathi’, several such unique projects have been launched during Mamata Banerjee’s tenure as CM. Her statements on these projects will also feature in the book," the official added.

