'Run for Green Siliguri' on January 25, college's initiative for environmental awareness

Siliguri College will organise a half-marathon titled "Run for Green Siliguri" on January 25 next year, aiming to spread awareness of environmental conservation.

The event will be jointly organised by Siliguri College and the Siliguri Marathon Committee as part of the platinum jubilee celebration of the institution, which was established in 1950.

Mayor Gautam Deb announced the half-marathon on the college campus on behalf of the organising committee on Thursday. He said the event would feature three categories — a half-marathon, a ‘Dream Run’, and a short-distance run for physically-challenged children.

“The authorities of Siliguri College and the Siliguri Marathon Committee will jointly organise the half-marathon on January 25. Apart from the main event, there will be two other categories,” Deb, an alumnus of the college, said.

The half-marathon, sources said, is open to male participants aged 18 years and above. The race will begin from the Siliguri College Ground and pass through Hashmi Chowk, Sevoke More, Mallaguri, Champasari More, Salugara Checkpost, Eastern Bypass, Fuleswari More, Agrani Sangha and Gopal More, before concluding at the Tarai Tarapada Adarsha Vidyalaya schoolground in the Deshbandhupara area of the city.

The ‘Dream Run’, on the other hand, is open to participants aged 12 years and above. It will also start from the college ground and pass through the DBRCD flyover, NTS More and Dadabhai More, before ending at the Terai school ground. The run for specially-abled persons will be held entirely on the college grounds.

All the three events will start at 6 am. The total prize money for the marathon is ₹2.5 lakh. The winner of the half-marathon will receive ₹1 lakh, while the runner-up will be awarded ₹50,000.

In the ‘Dream Run’ category, the winner will receive ₹5,000 and the runner-up ₹3,000. Winners of other categories will also be awarded cash awards.

“In addition to cash prizes, medals and certificates will be presented to successful participants,” said a source.