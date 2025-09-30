BJP leader Arjun Singh on Tuesday alleged that shots were fired, crude bombs were hurled, and a car was vandalised outside his house in Bhatpara in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

He said the incident happened around midnight, leaving the area engulfed in smoke.

"I was watching TV, and around 12.30 am, I suddenly heard chaos outside. Bombs were hurled and shots were fired. I even have videos. I rushed out, and everyone escaped," claimed the former MP.

"The police were fleeing during the attack. The condition of these poor policemen is miserable. If there had been a retaliatory attack, someone could have been killed. It was all pre-planned," he said, sharing purported CCTV footage of the incident.

BJP's Arjun Singh alleges bombs, gunfire outside home; police, TMC deny charges

Police said no shots were fired or crude bombs were hurled, adding that an investigation is underway.

