BJP worker feared drowned in Teesta river while returning from election campaign

A BJP worker based in Mainaguri block of Jalpaiguri was swept away by the Teesta river while returning from an election campaign on Friday. He is feared drowned.

Search operations were carried out throughout Friday and Saturday by trained civil defence personnel in the river. Some police officers also inspected the area by boat.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, BJP worker Amal Roy could not be traced. The search operation will resume on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon, when around 20 BJP workers went to Fuliyar Char, a hamlet on a dry bed in Teesta's midstream, to campaign. The area, under the Padamati-II panchayat of Mainaguri, is home to around 45 families.

After having lunch at a party worker’s house, most BJP workers crossed the river by boat. However, Amal, along with two other BJP workers — Abhijit Roy and Atiya Roy — attempted to cross a channel of the river on foot. While Abhijit and Atiya managed to swim to safety, Amal went missing.

As the news spread, leaders from both the BJP and the Trinamool Congress visited Roy’s residence to stand by the grieving family.

Rammohan Roy, the Trinamool candidate of Mainaguri, met the family on Friday night. BJP candidate Dalim Roy, district party vice-president Chanchal Sarkar and other BJP leaders visited on Saturday.

Amal is married and has young children, a son and a daughter.

“Even after a day, my son could not be found. We are deeply worried,” said Dinesh Roy, the missing worker’s father.

Sarkar, the district vice-president of the BJP, said Amal held an important position in the booth committee. “We have assured the family of all possible support,” he said.

Trinamool candidate Roy said search operations were on in the river and nearby areas, and his party would stand by the affected family.