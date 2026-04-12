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Iran not in hurry for negotiations with US despite Pakistan-mediated talks: Report

Pakistan’s foreign minister expressed gratitude to the United States and Iran for acknowledging Islamabad’s role and efforts in helping achieve the ceasefire during recent talks

Our Web Desk, Agencies Published 12.04.26, 10:30 AM

Main Events

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pose on the day of a meeting for talks about Iran, in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 11, 2026.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pose on the day of a meeting for talks about Iran, in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 11, 2026.Credit: Reuters

Key Events
Last update 12.04.26 11:13 AM

Iran says talks with US end without deal over ‘excessive demands’

The Iran-US talks in Pakistan have ended without a deal due to "excessive demands" made by the American side, a top Iranian official said on Sunday.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, however, said Iran is determined to utilise all tools, including diplomacy, to secure national interests and protect the country's well-being.

US Vice President JD Vance, who led the American delegation, said the talks failed to reach a peace deal, citing Tehran not forgoing its nuclear programme as one of the key sticking points. He said the American side presented its "final and best offer" to the Iranian side, but it did not accept it.

Baqaei, however, said that the two sides reached a consensus on some issues, but they held different views regarding 2-3 important matters.

He said that during the intensive negotiations that began Saturday morning, with Pakistan's mediation, numerous messages and texts were exchanged between the two sides.

"In the past 24 hours, discussions were held on various dimensions of the main negotiation topics, including the Strait of Hormuz, the nuclear issue, war reparations, lifting of sanctions, and the complete end to the war against Iran and in the region," Baqaei said.

"The success of this diplomatic process depends on the seriousness and good faith of the opposing side, refraining from excessive demands and unlawful requests, and the acceptance of Iran's legitimate rights and interests," he added.

Last update 12.04.26 10:58 AM

IDF hits rocket launcher in Lebanon as ceasefire scope remains unclear: Report

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) says it has struck a rocket launcher that was "positioned and ready to launch" towards Israel in southern Lebanon, as reported by BBC.

In the statement on Telegram, the IDF said the launcher was identified in the area of Jouaiyya and was "struck and dismantled" before an attack could be carried out.

It also included video footage of the strike.

There is still disagreement over whether the ceasefire between the US and Iran includes Lebanon - or whether that ceasefire will remain intact after peace talks failed between both countries in Pakistan.

Israel and Lebanon are set to hold their own talks next week in Washington.

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Last update 12.04.26 11:11 AM

Pakistan FM expresses gratitude to US, Iran for ceasefire, talks in Islamabad

Pakistan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister expressed gratitude to Iran and the United States for responding to the call for an immediate ceasefire and for accepting the invitation to hold peace talks in Islamabad.

He said delegations from both countries, led by US Vice President J D Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Bagher Ghalibaf, held several rounds of negotiations over the past 24 hours, which concluded this morning, and appreciated both sides for recognising Pakistan’s efforts to help achieve the ceasefire.

Last update 12.04.26 10:28 AM

Iran not in hurry for negotiations amid ongoing tensions with US: Report

Iran is not in a hurry for negotiations, an informed source said, according to Tasnim News Agency.

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