Iran not in hurry for negotiations with US despite Pakistan-mediated talks: Report

Iran says talks with US end without deal over ‘excessive demands’
The Iran-US talks in Pakistan have ended without a deal due to "excessive demands" made by the American side, a top Iranian official said on Sunday.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, however, said Iran is determined to utilise all tools, including diplomacy, to secure national interests and protect the country's well-being.
US Vice President JD Vance, who led the American delegation, said the talks failed to reach a peace deal, citing Tehran not forgoing its nuclear programme as one of the key sticking points. He said the American side presented its "final and best offer" to the Iranian side, but it did not accept it.
Baqaei, however, said that the two sides reached a consensus on some issues, but they held different views regarding 2-3 important matters.
He said that during the intensive negotiations that began Saturday morning, with Pakistan's mediation, numerous messages and texts were exchanged between the two sides.
"In the past 24 hours, discussions were held on various dimensions of the main negotiation topics, including the Strait of Hormuz, the nuclear issue, war reparations, lifting of sanctions, and the complete end to the war against Iran and in the region," Baqaei said.
"The success of this diplomatic process depends on the seriousness and good faith of the opposing side, refraining from excessive demands and unlawful requests, and the acceptance of Iran's legitimate rights and interests," he added.
IDF hits rocket launcher in Lebanon as ceasefire scope remains unclear: Report
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) says it has struck a rocket launcher that was "positioned and ready to launch" towards Israel in southern Lebanon, as reported by BBC.
In the statement on Telegram, the IDF said the launcher was identified in the area of Jouaiyya and was "struck and dismantled" before an attack could be carried out.
It also included video footage of the strike.
There is still disagreement over whether the ceasefire between the US and Iran includes Lebanon - or whether that ceasefire will remain intact after peace talks failed between both countries in Pakistan.
Israel and Lebanon are set to hold their own talks next week in Washington.
Pakistan FM expresses gratitude to US, Iran for ceasefire, talks in Islamabad
Pakistan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister expressed gratitude to Iran and the United States for responding to the call for an immediate ceasefire and for accepting the invitation to hold peace talks in Islamabad.
He said delegations from both countries, led by US Vice President J D Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Bagher Ghalibaf, held several rounds of negotiations over the past 24 hours, which concluded this morning, and appreciated both sides for recognising Pakistan’s efforts to help achieve the ceasefire.
Iran not in hurry for negotiations amid ongoing tensions with US: Report
Iran is not in a hurry for negotiations, an informed source said, according to Tasnim News Agency.