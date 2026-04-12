PM Modi, Amit Shah to Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee: Leaders unite to mourn loss of Asha Bhosle

Leaders across the political spectrum paid tribute to singer Asha Bhosle on Sunday, remembering her as one of the most iconic and versatile voices in Indian music.

From Prime Minister to the leader of Opposition, eulogies poured across social media pages, marking the end of a musical era in India.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “deeply saddened” by her passing, noting that her extraordinary musical journey enriched India’s cultural heritage and touched countless hearts worldwide. “Be it her soulful melodies or vibrant compositions, her voice carried timeless brilliance,” he wrote on X, adding that her songs would continue to inspire generations.

“Asha Bhosle’s extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world,” said Modi.

Several leaders stressed the impact the musician had in their lives, recalling personal memories.

President Droupadi Murmu described her death as a “huge void” in the world of music, recalling her personal interactions with the singer and praising her remarkable ability to adapt across genres and languages.

"Her extraordinary ability to adapt to every genre of music won over every heart. Asha ji, who touched millions of hearts with her voice, left an indelible mark not just in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Gujarati, and many other languages, but also in folk songs," said Murmu.

Union home minister Amit Shah said Bhosle left an indelible mark on Indian music across multiple languages and styles. "Just three months ago, I met her again. She seemed tired then, and now the news of her passing has reached me. Just as Lata Didi elevated India's name on the global stage through music, Asha Tai achieved the same feat,” he said.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari reflected on his recent meeting with her, comparing her global impact to that of her sister, Lata Mangeshkar.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath termed her passing an “irreparable loss to the realm of the arts,” saying her unparalleled artistry elevated Indian music to new heights and would continue to resonate in the hearts of the people.

Bhosle’s music long served as a unifying force across languages, regions and generations, and in her passing, that same enduring legacy briefly bridged political divides, drawing tributes from leaders across party lines.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said her art would remain immortal, extending condolences to her family and admirers.

West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee said Bhosle "sang many Bengali songs too, and is incredibly popular in Bengal also. We could confer our highest civilian award 'Bangabibhushan' on her in 2018," in a post on X.

Bhosle, 92, died in Mumbai on Sunday, a day after she was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital due to chest infection and exhaustion.