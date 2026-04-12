Mamata Banerjee alleges BJP plan to split West Bengal into three parts under delimitation exercise

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the BJP-led Centre is planning a delimitation exercise that, she alleged, could break the state into three parts.

Speaking at rallies in Chhatna and Onda in Bankura district and Khandagosh in Purba Bardhaman, she said parts of West Bengal may be merged with Bihar or Odisha. “The BJP is planning to bring in a delimitation bill to divide West Bengal into three parts. It may merge parts of West Bengal with Bihar or Odisha, and torture Bengalis there.”

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She also alleged a financial deal aimed at removing the Trinamool Congress from power. “They have struck a Rs 1,000-crore deal to unseat the TMC from power in West Bengal,” she said.

The remarks also referred to a viral video linked to Humayun Kabir, where he was purportedly heard speaking about contacts with BJP leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, and funds tied to efforts to split minority votes.

The authenticity of the video has not been independently verified by PTI. BJP and AJUP have called the video AI-generated. “They (BJP) have struck a Rs 1,000-crore deal to unseat the TMC from power in West Bengal,” she repeated.

Mamata said central forces deployed for elections were mistreating women during search operations. She also raised questions over permissions for political meetings, comparing them with events held for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She called the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls the “country’s biggest scam in recent times.”

“The SIR is the biggest scam the country has seen in recent times. Everyone in the world knows that your government will topple in 2026. We will then scrap all the anti-people laws brought in by your government,” she said.

On election promises, she questioned job commitments made by the Centre. “The BJP bribes voters before the elections. But they forget their promises soon after the polling is over. That was seen in the Bihar elections,” Mamata said.

She asked voters to stay alert during polling. “Be alert about the voting machines. The BJP has planned slow voting and slow counting. Foil all their plans,” she said. She also said there could be attempts to influence voters with “spiked tea and sweets”.

“They are planning to offer you spiked tea and sweets, consuming which you would fall asleep and they would loot your votes... Remain cautious,” she said. She also questioned the Centre over its promise of government jobs for youth.