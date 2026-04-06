Gautam Deb accuses BJP of hiring goons to tear down TMC's flexes, festoons and flags

Gautam Deb, the Trinamool Congress candidate for the Siliguri Assembly constituency, has accused the BJP of hiring goons to tear down Trinamool flexes, festoons and flags in the city.

“The BJP has hired some goons who are tearing our festoons and party flags for money. These goons are carrying out these illegal activities at night using e-rickshaws without number plates,” Deb told reporters at the Trinamool’s Darjeeling district (plains) office in Siliguri on Sunday.

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The mayor said this was the first time he had publicly criticised the BJP.

“We have received reports of such incidents from Subhashpally, Collegepara, Bagha Jatin Park and other areas,” he said.

Deb added that complaints had been filed and the police requested to examine CCTV footage and intensify patrolling. He said the party’s legal cell was also monitoring the issue and submitting evidence to the Election Commission.

Arun Mondal, president of the BJP’s Siliguri district (organisational) committee, rejected the charge. “If the mayor has evidence, he should present it to the authorities. He is scared about losing the election and is trying to draw sympathy, which won’t work,” Mondal said.

Abhishek rally

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to address a public meeting in Siliguri on Monday evening.

Deb said Abhishek would campaign for party candidates in Siliguri and nearby Assembly constituencies and release a seven-minute documentary on the Siliguri Municipal Corporation’s performance over the past four years, titled Char Periye Panch.

“After its release, we will screen it across different wards and upload it on social media. A campaign song by Nachiketa Chakraborty has also been released,” Deb said.