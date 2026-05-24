Tourists stranded at Jaldapara National Park after rain in Bhutan triggers floods

Torrential rainfall in the Bhutan hills on Friday night led to a sharp rise in the water levels of several rivers flowing from Bhutan into the Alipurduar district, disrupting connectivity in multiple areas and stranding some tourists at Madarihat tourist lodge near Jaldapara National Park on Saturday.

The swollen Holong river, which flows through Jaldapara, damaged a portion of the approach road leading to the temporary wooden bridge — the only route to access the lodge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tourists staying at the lodge were starnded for hours, and their vehicles were unable to cross the river and reach Madarihat.

Employees at the lodge informed the administration, and repair work was initiated along the damaged stretch of the approach road.

Following temporary restoration, tourists crossed the bridge safely and vehicle movement resumed later in the day.

A source said 22 of the 23 rooms at the tourist lodge — a popular accommodation in eastern Dooars, the largest habitat of one-horned rhinos in Bengal — were occupied on Friday night.

Debasish Sarkar, the manager, said the situation initially sparked concern among the tourists.

“In the morning, when we received information that the approach road and even the bridge had been damaged, I was worried and shocked because there were many tourists in the lodge. I went to the spot and found that the wooden bridge was intact, but a portion of the approach road had been damaged,” he said.

“Eventually, repair works were taken up, and by afternoon, vehicles could move through the bridge,” Sarkar added.

Some tourists were able to walk past the damaged section to reach their vehicles after the water levels receded and others later crossed the river later.

The rainfall also led to a rise in the water levels of the Mujnai, Bangri and Sisamara rivers in the district.

Totopara, a hamlet where the Toto tribe lives, was cut off from Madarihat for some hours because of flooding in the Bangri river.

In Salkumarhat in the Alipurduar-I block, the Sisamara flooded some houses in Natunpara and Munsipara in the morning. The water receded later.

A bamboo bridge used by villagers in Bankim Ghat of Deogaon village, Falakata block, was washed away by the swollen Mujnai river. The structure had been serving as an alternative crossing after the main bridge over the river was damaged in February this year.

Mayuri Vasu, the district magistrate, and Amit Shaw, the superintendent of police, visited the affected areas, including Salkumarhat and Bankim Ghat.

They also inspected a bridge over the Birbiti river, between Guabarnagar and Jateswar, which is in a vulnerable condition.

“We have visited the affected areas and are taking all necessary measures to handle the situation,” Vasu said.