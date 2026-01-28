BJP calls Anandapur fire ‘man-made’, blames Mamata government for lapses

The BJP on Tuesday called the fire that had claimed eight lives at Anandapur in Calcutta “man-made”, accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of failing to enforce fire safety norms and curb illegal constructions.

“I express my Deepest Condolences and Heartfelt Sorrow to the families of the innocent workers who lost their lives (8 reported till now with the grim possibility of the number going up). More than 20 are reportedly missing in the horrific fire tragedy at Anandapur, with many yet to be identified,” leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari wrote on X.

“In Nazirabad, Anandapur, this man-made tragedy struck in an area of the East Kolkata Wetlands, where land have been converted illegally and illegitimate industrial units mushroomed in the last few years, which operate unchecked without following any norms,” he added.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had used the term “man-made” multiple times while accusing the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) of releasing water untimely, resulting in floods in south Bengal.

Adhikari also raised questions over the visit of state fire services minister Sujit Bose, which took place about 30 hours after the blaze broke out, before targeting the chief minister.

Bose, who visited the spot on Tuesday, admitted that there had been lapses in fire safety measures and said specific complaints would be lodged against those who violated fire safety norms.

“The blame lies squarely with Mamata Banerjee Govt’s apathy, corruption, and mismanagement. From AMRI Hospital to Burrabazar, and now Anandapur, one tragedy after another, yet no lessons learned, no accountability taken,” the Nandigram MLA said, alleging that the state had come to a “No Government” situation.

Adhikari said the Anandapur fire was not a mere incident but the direct consequence of the Mamata government’s chronic negligence, incompetence, and utter failure in governance, leading to the loss of many lives.

The Trinamool Congress asked whether BJP leaders would use the “man-made” term when such mishaps took place in BJP-ruled states like Gujarat.

“Would Suvendu Adhikari or his leader Narendra Modi admit that the fire that broke out in Gujarat in April last year, where over 20 people were killed, was ‘man-made’? When bridges collapsed one after another in Bihar, can they brand those incidents as man-made? That is why we always claim the BJP is anti-Bengal — whenever any mishap takes place here, they try to label it as man-made,” said Trinamool spokesperson Arup Chakraborty.

CPM central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said the Trinamool government had allowed the wetlands to be filled up and permitted such factories to be constructed illegally. “There was no monitoring at all, and this irresponsibility has claimed the lives of innocent people,” he said.

Congress state president Subhankar Sarkar questioned why Mamata did not visit the site of the fire accident, while she had time to go to the sites of ED raids.

“Why could the chief minister not come to Anandapur? She rushed to the venues of ED raids, but why could she not show the same promptness now?” Sarkar asked.

Calcutta mayor Firhad Hakim said the constructions had been built in 2006, when the Left Front was in power in the state.

CPM leader Chakraborty, however, dismissed the allegation, claiming it was “false” and arguing that factories, including that of a well-known momo brand, had not existed in 2006.