BJP blocks road and protests against stench from state-run poultry farm in the town

The BJP organised a road blockade for around six-and-a-half hours on Friday in protest against the stench that emanates from a state-run poultry farm in the town.

Nearly 25,000 residents of the Englishbazar municipality are affected by the bad odour.

Led by Amlan Bhaduri, the leader of the Opposition at the civic body, and the Malda south (organisational) district president of the BJP, Ajay Ganguly, around 500 party workers raised the blockade at Gour Road crossing, which is barely 100m from the poultry farm, at 12pm.

Ahead of the blockade, BJP workers visited houses and apartments in wards 1,2,3,4,5, and 7 to collect the signatures of the people who are aggrieved with the stink.

“The way the Haringhata hatchery and poultry farm has been functioning in a densely populated area has turned the lives of the residents into hell. People cannot breathe properly. They are being compelled to keep doors and windows shut for most of the day. Air conditioners have to be kept on to get rid of the choking smell. The children and the elderly citizens are the worst victims,” said Bhaduri.

He claimed that the poultry violated all norms required to get clearances from the pollution control board and other departments concerned.

“The farm’s location is unsuitable. A poultry farm should be at least 500 metres away from a populated area and 10 metres away from a road. The place should have no underground drinking water reservoir. It should have a valid trade licence. The farm in Malda, which is being run by a state-run undertaking (West Bengal Livestock Development Corporation Limited), has violated all these conditions. The farm has to be shifted to another location,” said Bhaduri.

Municipal councillors Sutapa Mukherjee, Krishna Nath, district BJP vice-presidents Manabendra Chakraborty, Bishnupada Roy, and many others joined the demonstrations.

Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, the chairman of the Trinamool Congress-run Englishbazar municipality, said the civic body had informed the state animal resource development minister, Swapan Debnath, about the issue. “We have also apprised the chief minister’s office of the inconvenience faced by the people. The BJP is trying to reap political dividends out of it,” said Choudhury.

The protests continued till 6.30pm. Then, the BJP leader announced that they had been assured by the district administration that measures would be taken to resolve

the issue.

Malda DM Nitin Singhania said: “A few measures had been taken earlier, and some other steps would be taken to resolve the problem.”