Bike hits truck, three students die in Jalpaiguri

Three students of North Bengal St Xavier’s College were killed when the motorcycle they were riding rammed into a stationary container truck in Jalpaiguri district early Saturday morning.

The trio were travelling from Ambari to Hati More when the accident occurred near Manuaganj under the jurisdiction of the Rajganj police station.

The large truck had been stuck while taking a turn on the road near NH27 on Friday night. The stranded truck was occupying a significant portion of the road.

The biker reportedly failed to notice the stationary container in time because of dense fog. Local people said that the motorcycle was travelling at high speed and that the rider lost control, resulting in the collision with the container.

Two of them died on the spot, while the third was critically injured. He was rushed to North Bengal Medical College & Hospital in Siliguri, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased were Karnadeb Mondal, Subhasish Oraon, and Dipankar Oraon, all residents of Balaigachh in Rajganj. They were students of North Bengal St Xavier’s College, which is also in the same block, and were around 18 years old.