Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh to screen TMC applicants approaching for trade union merger

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), the RSS trade union wing, has introduced a mechanism to verify the backgrounds of trade union leaders seeking merger with or registration under the outfit amid a surge of applications since the Trinamool Congress's Assembly poll debacle.

A source said that after the May 4 election results, hundreds of trade union leaders from the Trinamool labour wing, INTTUC, started approaching the BMS seeking a merger of their existing unions. Many came for fresh registrations as well.

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"Hundreds are seeking shelter from the BMS, but we are not ready to induct all of them and have launched a cross-checking mechanism to verify their backgrounds and ensure that they are not extortionists or involved in torturing people," said Debasis Bhattacharya, the BMS state general secretary.

"Our mission is not merely to strengthen our organisation with numbers, but change the corrupt culture of trade unionism in Bengal," he added.

At present, the BMS has around 600 units operating in Bengal.

The BJP does not have a direct trade union wing.

A source in the BMS said: "After reviewing a few applications, we realised the rush to join the BMS was often motivated by a desire to continue their old model of extortion under a new banner."

"We have sent a clear message to those trying to get affiliated with the BMS as quickly as possible that our unions are not like the INTTUC, Intuc or even Citu," he added.

A source said the BMS state unit cannot directly affiliate, merge or induct unions on its own. Under the system, the state unit receives applications and forwards selected cases to Delhi, where the national committee takes the final call.

In Bengal, the state committee has been scrutinising all applications before sending them to Delhi, where the next meeting is scheduled for July third week.

Asked for details of their cross-checking mechanism, a senior BMS functionary said: "The BMS has its existing units, and Sangh has an extensive network. Once we receive applications, we send them to our local units for verification. We will accept only those who do not have a background of extortion or worker harassment."