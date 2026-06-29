Trinamool youth leader from Malda joins Congress in presence of Isha Khan Choudhury and Mausam Noor

The former district Youth Trinamool Congress president of Malda, Prasenjit Das, was inducted to the Congress on Sunday.

Das joined the Congress at the Malda Town Hall in the presence of Malda MP and district Congress president Isha Khan Choudhury and senior Congress leader Mausam Noor.

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“He is a young and promising leader. His induction will benefit the Congress. This is the beginning of the return of the Trinamool leaders to the Congress,” said Khan Choudhury.

“It was difficult to work in the Trinamool. In the present political context, Congress was the only option open for me. So I joined the Congress unconditionally,” Das said.

Das, who is reportedly close to Englishbazar Municipality chairman Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, began his political career as a student before joining the Trinamool Congress. He became the district president of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) and served two consecutive terms as the district youth president. He was also a Trinamool councillor of the Englishbazar Municipality from 2015 to 2020.

He contested the recently concluded Assembly elections from Gazole but lost to the BJP candidate.

Nilanjan Das, general secretary (organisation) of the BJP’s Malda South district unit, said: “The Congress is always a garbage bin. It is ridiculous that the Congress inducted a youth Trinamool leader who is highly corrupt. There are several allegations of financial corruption against him.”

Kaushik Mishra, the CPM’s Malda district secretary, said: “Prasenjit Das is a politically insignificant character. He was allegedly involved in threat politics and corruption. He left the Trinamool to avert the egg therapy that corrupt Trinamool leaders are facing. “