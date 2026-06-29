Comprehensive plan of action to tackle land grabbing in Siliguri, says Shankar Ghosh

Shankar Ghosh, the Siliguri MLA and state tourism minister, on Sunday said a comprehensive plan of action would be drawn up to curb land grabbing and encroachments in and around Siliguri.

The minister said he would soon meet the commissioner of the Siliguri Metropolitan Police for a strategy to prevent such illegal activities.

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"I will soon speak to the commissioner of police to draw up a line of action so that land grabbing and illegal occupation of plots can be stopped. The plan will be prepared by involving the officials of the police stations and police outposts concerned," Ghosh told mediapersons on Sunday after 'Sarasari Shankar', his weekly public interaction with residents of his constituency.

People from Darjeeling, Sikkim, the northeastern states and the eastern part of Bihar invest in real estate in Siliguri. With time, land grabbing and encroachments have emerged as major concerns in Siliguri, the gateway to the Northeast.

Many complainants drew the minister's attention to alleged encroachments and land grabbing by people reportedly close to Trinamool.

"The police should dispose of such complaints immediately. During my meeting with the commissioner of police, I will request him to ensure such complaints get prompt attention," Ghosh said.

Residents thronged the venue at Pradhannagar to present their grievances to Ghosh directly.

Many highlighted civic service problems and issues related to other government departments. Ghosh said a mechanism to ensure such issues were addressed by respective departments was being developed.