BGPM president Anit Thapa to hold 'peace march' on May 14 to counter gherao call

Bharatiya Gorkha Prajantrik Morcha (BGPM) president Anit Thapa on Thursday announced a “peace march” on May 14, the very day the Bimal Gurung-led Gorkha Janmukti Morcha was slated to lay siege to Lal Khoti, the headquarters of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), to protest against alleged corruption at the hill body.

Gurung’s Morcha and the Mann Ghisingh-led Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) had supported the BJP, which won all three Assembly seats under the GTA’s jurisdiction.

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A day after Gurung had announced the GTA gherao on May 14, Thapa revealed a counter-plan.

“If they (Morcha) bring out a procession, I will also take out a peace march on the same day from the Darjeeling railway station. We worked hard to establish peace in the hills and will not let our hard work go in vain,” Thapa said while addressing BGPM supporters in Darjeeling.

Thapa said the corruption was a matter of investigation and not something to be decided by a gherao. “However, the corruption charges since 2011 (when Gurung was in charge) should be investigated,” said Thapa, who is also the chief executive of

the GTA.

Anit Thapa in the GTA office in Darjeeling on Thursday

Thapa, whose party also controls panchayat institutions in the hills, urged BGPM leaders to continue with their duties.

“The (Assembly) elections are over. All panchayat representatives should continue work in their offices,” said Thapa.

Following the BJP’s victory in the Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong Assembly constituencies, supporters of the Morcha and the GNLF are regrouping across

the hills.

On Thursday, GNLF activists stopped the collection of toll on Rohini Road, saying the road had been built by the party’s founder, Subash Ghisingh, for the benefit of

the people.

The BJP has sent a subtle message that it was the party that came to power in Bengal.

“Police should act impartially against any wrongdoing, even if the offender is a BJP member,” said Sanjeev Lama, the president of the BJP Darjeeling district (hill) committee.

The BJP leader said people of the hills were fed up with disruptions and politics of vengeance.

“We are hearing that some people are trying to capture party offices .... In the past, some had captured government land. We feel that such things should not continue,” said Lama.

Asked whether the BJP would participate in the gherao of the GTA headquarters by its ally, the Morcha, Lama replied in the negative, saying it was another party’s event.

On Thursday afternoon, Ajoy Edwards, the chief convener of the Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF), requested the administration to deny permission to the Morcha and the BGPM for their respective programmes on May 14.