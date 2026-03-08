Bengal STF arrests two Bangladeshi men accused of killing Sharif Osman Hadi

Two Bangladeshi nationals accused of murdering political activist Sharif Osman Bin Hadi have been arrested from the border area of Bongaon in West Bengal, the state’s Special Task Force (STF) said.

Hadi, 32, a spokesperson for the Inqilab Moncho, was shot in the head in Dhaka on December 12. His killing had sparked widespread unrest in Bangladesh.

The accused - Rahul alias Faisal Karim Masud (37) and Alamgir Hossain (34), were arrested from Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, reported The Indian Express.

“There was secret credible information that two Bangladeshi nationals, after committing serious crimes including extortion and murder in Bangladesh, had fled their country and illegally entered India,” a statement issued by the Bengal STF said.

“They were trying to take shelter in the border area of Bongaon with the intention of crossing back into Bangladesh when an opportunity arises,” the statement said.

Acting on the tip-off, STF personnel conducted a raid in the Bongaon area and detained the two suspects. Police said Rahul alias Faisal Karim Masud is from Patuakhali in Bangladesh, while Alamgir Hossain is from Dhaka.

“During preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that Rahul along with Alamgir Hossain, had committed the murder of Osman Hadi, a political activist of Bangladesh, and then fled away,” an official said.

Investigators said the two crossed into India through the Meghalaya border after the killing and moved through different places before reaching Bongaon.

Police said they were trying to stay near the border and waiting for an opportunity to return to Bangladesh.

A case has been registered in India and the two were produced before a court on Sunday. They have been remanded in police custody.

Both the accused have been described as active members of the Chhatra League, the student wing of the Awami League.

On January 6, Bangladesh police filed a charge sheet naming 17 people in connection with the case. The motive was cited as “political vengeance”.

Bangladesh police had earlier said the main suspects fled to India through the Haluaghat border into Meghalaya.

The killing triggered riots in Bangladesh. Protesters attacked media houses they believed were pro-India, setting fire to and vandalising the offices of The Daily Star and Prothom Alo.