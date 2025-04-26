Bengal Police question youth in Nadia for posting photos of 'Pakistani terrorist friend'

West Bengal Police on Saturday started questioning a youth in Nadia district for allegedly sharing photos of his "Pakistani friend, a terrorist", on social media, a senior officer said.

In the photographs, his "friend" was found with other militants holding a gun, the officer said, adding that the youth's parents were also questioned in this connection at Kotwali police station in Krishnagar.

Initial probe revealed that the youth had gone to Qatar around three years ago, where he worked before returning home last year, he said.

"We are talking to the youth and trying to find out whether these photographs are true or morphed. We are also talking to the parents of the youth. As of now, it seems that there is nothing to sensationalise. We are questioning him to get every detail of his acquaintance with this special friend," the IPS officer told PTI.

Police have registered a case at the Kotwali police station in this connection, he said, adding that cyber experts were also examining the social media profile of the youth.

His mobile phone contacts and call details were being verified, he said.

The probe also revealed that the youth was asked to leave his village following an affair with a girl from the same locality when he left for Qatar three years ago.

"Our officers are also trying to find out whether he genuinely knew this person during his stay in Qatar or if he has randomly posted something to create some sensation," the officer said.

After returning from Qatar, the youth was jobless for a brief period before he left for Mumbai in search of work.

"Presently, he is staying here and we are cross-checking his claims," the officer said.

