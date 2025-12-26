Ongoing Bangladesh turmoil leads Siliguri hotels to ban country's nationals

The ongoing political turmoil and the anti-Indian rhetoric by a section of leaders in Bangladesh have prompted hoteliers of Siliguri to stop accommodating Bangladeshi nationals in and around Siliguri.

Ujjwal Ghosh, joint secretary of the Greater Siliguri Hoteliers Welfare Association (GSHWA), said the decision is an extension of a ban initially imposed in December last year.

“In December 2024, our members had stopped providing accommodation to Bangladeshi citizens. However, on humanitarian grounds, exceptions were made for students and patients visiting India on student and medical visas, respectively,” he said.

“But with the violence in Bangladesh and the anti-India rhetoric, we have decided to ban all Bangladeshi nationals from our hotels,” Ghosh said.

The association, he said, has 180 member hotels in and around Siliguri. All are strictly adhering to the ban.

Sources revealed that around 50 more hotels, which are not members of the association, are voluntarily following the same ban.

For years, Siliguri has been a major entry point for Bangladeshi visitors travelling to India on tourist visas. Many also visit the region for medical treatment and education.

“India has recently closed the visa centres in Bangladesh…, but even if visas are issued, we will continue with our decision. They will avail various services here but speak against India. This cannot go on,” Ghosh said.

In Malda, hoteliers are mulling a similar decision.

“We will hold a meeting with our members to discuss and decide on the proposal to stop the entry of Bangladeshis in the hotels,” said Krishnendu Choudhury, the president of Malda Hotel Owners Association (MHOA).

The association has around 250 member hotels in the district, sources said.

Additional reporting by our Malda correspondent