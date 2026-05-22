Bengal: Hawkers protest eviction from railway stations, demand rehabilitation

Hawkers affiliated to CITU-allied West Bengal Railway Hawkers' Union held a protest in front of Sealdah railway station in Kolkata against their removal from the premises and surrounding areas.

The railway authorities, with assistance from the police, are holding anti-encroachment drives at various stations, including Howrah and Sealdah.

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Claiming that the hawkers have been left without livelihood, the union demanded their rehabilitation.

In a bid to clear the platforms and other surrounding areas at railway stations of encroachment to make movement of passengers hassle-free, the railways resorted to the eviction of hawkers, officials said.

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