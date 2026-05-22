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regular-article-logo Friday, 22 May 2026

Bengal: Hawkers protest eviction from railway stations, demand rehabilitation

The railway authorities, with assistance from the police, are holding anti-encroachment drives at various stations, including Howrah and Sealdah

PTI Published 22.05.26, 08:44 PM
An earthmover passes by as members of the West Bengal Railway Hawkers’ Union (CITU) take part in a protest rally against the alleged forceful eviction of hawkers and ‘bulldozer culture’ by the BJP in West Bengal, near Sealdah Railway Station, in Kolkata, Friday, May 22, 2026.

An earthmover passes by as members of the West Bengal Railway Hawkers’ Union (CITU) take part in a protest rally against the alleged forceful eviction of hawkers and ‘bulldozer culture’ by the BJP in West Bengal, near Sealdah Railway Station, in Kolkata, Friday, May 22, 2026. PTI picture

Hawkers affiliated to CITU-allied West Bengal Railway Hawkers' Union held a protest in front of Sealdah railway station in Kolkata against their removal from the premises and surrounding areas.

The railway authorities, with assistance from the police, are holding anti-encroachment drives at various stations, including Howrah and Sealdah.

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Claiming that the hawkers have been left without livelihood, the union demanded their rehabilitation.

In a bid to clear the platforms and other surrounding areas at railway stations of encroachment to make movement of passengers hassle-free, the railways resorted to the eviction of hawkers, officials said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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