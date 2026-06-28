Primary school headmaster detained after ‘sexual abuse’ allegation raised by guardians

The headmaster of a state-aided primary school in Malda district was detained on Saturday following allegations by guardians that he had sexually abused many students.

A student had recently informed her family that she had been sexually abused by the headmaster when other teachers were not present at the school in Kanturka under the jurisdiction of the Habibpur police station.

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When the family discussed the matter with other guardians, they found that many other children had reported similar experiences involving the headmaster.

A group of guardians gathered at the school on Saturday and confronted the headmaster. "He gave inconsistent replies to our questions, following which we locked him inside the school," said one of the guardians.

A police team reached and detained the headmaster for questioning.

Joyel Murmu, the Habibpur MLA and the minister of state for backward classes welfare, also visited the local police station and asked the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the complaints.

“No offender will be spared in the BJP regime,” he said.

The allegations are being investigated, and appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry, said a police officer.