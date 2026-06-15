Bengal forest minister Manoj Oraon's visit sparks revival hopes for Shikiajhora eco-tourism centre

Shikiajhora eco-tourism centre, on the fringes of the Buxa Tiger Reserve (BTR), which was developed over two decades ago to become a major nature tourism destination in north Bengal, may finally be headed for a revival following a visit by state forest minister Manoj Oraon on Sunday.

Around 11 kilometres from Alipurduar town, in the Alipurduar-II block, Shikiajhora was conceived in 2004 as an eco-tourism spot. A few cottages were built for an overnight stay. Its biggest attraction, a nearly four-kilometre boat ride through dense forests along the Shikiajhora stream, offered visitors a unique experience.

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The destination failed to emerge as a major tourist draw over the years, despite its natural beauty and proximity to BTR.

Residents and tourism stakeholders have often maintained that inadequate infrastructure and lack of sustained initiatives prevented the spot from realising its full potential.

The minister’s visit on Sunday has raised hopes that the long-neglected eco-tourism centre may finally get a fresh lease of life.

Oraon reached there around 4pm and was welcomed by BTR officials. Foresters briefed him on the amenities currently available and the scope for further development.

Expressing interest in the famed boat ride, the minister boarded a boat along with Mithu Das, president of the BJP’s Alipurduar district committee, and spent around 15 minutes on the water before returning.

He later interacted with tourists at the centre and sought suggestions on the steps needed to promote tourism in the area. The minister also held discussions with members of self-help groups (SHGs), who highlighted their demands and expectations.

“I don’t want to spend time in an AC room. In the coming months, I will visit different forests of the state and discuss with officials which projects should be taken up on a priority basis,” Oraon told reporters.

The minister said he would also visit Gorumara National Park, Jaldapara National Park and other forest destinations in Cooch Behar.

Referring to Shikiajhora as the “Amazon of Bengal”, Oraon said the state government would take "necessary steps to improve the centre as it possessed immense tourism potential.”

He added that the development would not only attract more tourists but also create livelihood opportunities for residents.

Tourism stakeholders believe that improved infrastructure, better facilities and sustained promotion could help transform Shikiajhora into a premier eco-tourism destination.