Bengal Business Council announces fourth edition of Nabajagoron, shifts flagship fair to Durgapur–Asansol

The Bengal Business Council (BBC) set the stage for its annual flagship fair, Nabajagoron 4.0, at a press meet and sundowner held on 14 November 2025, at Hotel De Sovrani, Kolkata.

The gathering brought together Council leaders, media representatives and member organisations ahead of the December 19–21 event at Corporation Ground, Gandhi More, Durgapur.

ADVERTISEMENT

After three editions in Kolkata, the Council is shifting the fair to the Durgapur–Asansol industrial belt.

The move, the council said, reflects its intent to widen opportunities for regional entrepreneurs and strengthen its engagement with business bodies in the belt.

A key announcement came with Uzbekistan being named the Theme Country. Its cultural and commercial identity will feature through special pavilions and curated programmes during the three-day fair.

The launch was inaugurated by Subrata Dutta, managing director of The George Telegraph Group and Senior Vice President of BBC.

In his keynote address, Dutta outlined the schedule for Nabajagoron 4.0, which includes a three-day industrial conference, an automobile exhibition, a food fair, and a technological showcase by the National Institute of Technology.

He added that this year’s fair will host performances by both established and emerging artists, including the Nandy Sisters, continuing the fair’s blend of business and culture.

BBC chairman Avishek Auddy, managing director of P.C. Chandra Group, presented the Council’s six-point agenda and its impact on internal business growth.

He highlighted that the member network had generated about Rs 1500 crores in internal business exchange, calling it a strong indicator of the Council’s expanding influence across sectors.

Governing body members present included Debarshi Dattagupta, managing director, East India Pharmaceutical Works Ltd and vice president of the Council; and Dola Nundy, director, Nundy’s, and deputy general secretary.

The speakers reiterated the Council’s long-term vision and the role of Bengali entrepreneurs in shaping economic progress in the region.

The council also launched BBC Exclusive, a premium merchandising initiative featuring selected products that will be available at member outlets across West Bengal.

Another addition was “Talent Search by Talentwala”, an open-mic competition aimed at highlighting Bengal’s musical bands, organised in association with member firm Talentwala.

Nabajagoron 4.0 will feature international pavilions, cultural performances, debates, BBC Open Mic sessions, a job fair, entrepreneurship pitch events, “The Business of Gastronomy,” and activities for young participants.

The final day includes an award ceremony, felicitation, and a cultural finale. The fair aims to bring businesses, consumers and investors to a single platform for B2B and B2C interactions.

Formed in 2021 with the motto “Voice of Bengali Businesses Worldwide,” the Bengal Business Council positions itself as a forum rooted in trust, collaboration and entrepreneurship.

Dutta said, their aim is to create a platform whereby small businesses will become medium, medium enterprises become large organisations, and the largest ones move into trailblazing innovation.