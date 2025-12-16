MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 17 December 2025

Around 1.36 crore voters flagged for hearings in Bengal SIR exercise: CEO Agarwal

The Chief Electoral Officer said that among the big states, Bengal finished the exercise in time, while other states had asked for more time

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 16.12.25, 10:47 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

Around 1.36 crore voters in West Bengal will be called for hearings as part of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference after the release of the draft electoral rolls, Agarwal said the state had completed the SIR exercise within the stipulated timeframe.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Among the big states, we finished in time. Others have asked for more time," he said.

Also Read

"Around 1 crore 36 lakh voters will be called for hearings, though this number may reduce. If someone cannot attend a hearing due to a genuine reason, it will certainly be considered," he said.

Agarwal said the names of these voters were flagged during the revision process. He added that some names had been removed from the draft rolls due to mismatches and procedural reasons.

"They will also be called, and there will be no difficulty," he said, adding that voters whose names do not appear in the draft rolls should submit Form 6 along with Annexure 4.

Booth-level officers have already started door-to-door visits to inform those who will be called for hearings, he said.

The chief electoral officer also sought greater delegation of powers in the state.

"In Bihar, the EROs were given the responsibility for disposals. We are asking that AEROs be given more powers," he said.

Agarwal acknowledged the role played by political parties in the revision process.

"Agents of political parties have helped us, and we are thanking them for their cooperation," he said.

He said complaints or information related to the draft rolls could be shared with the observers.

"Special camps have been opened, and BLA-BLO meetings have been held," he said.

RELATED TOPICS

Voters Chief Electoral Officer
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Blame-it-on-Delhi gameplan: Yunus & Co ratchet-up anti-India rhetoric in Bangladesh

Never mind Victory Day; the new rulers in Dhaka are leaving no stone unturned to woo Pakistan
Naveed Akram
Quote left Quote right

Terrorist father-son duo travelled to the Philippines on an Indian passport

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT