Election Commission publishes Bengal SIR draft voter list: How to check if your name has been deleted

Over 58 lakh names have been deleted from the draft electoral roll of Bengal released by the Election Commission on Tuesday, per news agency reports.

Along with the draft roll, the poll panel has also released the names of dead voters and those who could not be found during the enumeration process.

The list has been published along with the booths in each of the constituencies.

Sources revealed names of 128 voters have been deleted from Mitra Institution’s booth number 127 in Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s constituency, Bhowanipore.

In leader of Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari’s constituency, Nandigram, names of 11 voters have been deleted in the Nandanayakbar Primary school’s booth number 79.

Voters who do not find their names in the draft rolls can open the link https://ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in/asd_sir [NOFLLOW LINK: https://ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in/asd_sir], to find whether their or any of their kin’s names have been deleted from the list.

To find out, open the link, go to the Assembly constituency and click on the booth and look for the name.

The list carries serial number, elector’s name, EPIC [electoral photo identity card] number, relation, name of father, old part number, old serial number, age, gender, and reason why the name was deleted.

The reasons displayed on the list are given as dead, missing or could not be contacted.

A week from now, the Election Commission will start hearings on voters whose names have been deleted.

Those whose names have been deleted will need relevant documents to enrol in the voters’ list again, depending whether the commission is satisfied with the reply.

Those voters in whose enumeration forms the commission has detected “logical discrepancy” in their names, age, parents’ name and difference of age with parents might be called for hearing.

The power to decide rests with the electoral registration officer, aka ERO.