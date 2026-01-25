MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 25 January 2026

Aged man dies, blame on SIR process in Cooch Behar, family alleges stress

Family members and the Trinamool Congress have alleged that Rahman Bastadar died because of mental stress arising out of the SIR process

Our Correspondent Published 25.01.26, 05:49 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A 65-year-old man died after he fell sick while collecting a notice for a hearing as part of the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll for his son in Cooch Behar on Saturday.

Family members and the Trinamool Congress have alleged that Rahman Bastadar died because of mental stress arising out of the SIR process. Bastadar was a resident of Khaterbari in Paradubi panchayat in the Mathabhanga 2 block.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said an SIR hearing notice related to discrepancies was issued in the name of Aminur, Rahman’s son.

On Saturday morning, Rahman met Chinumuni Mondal, the booth-level officer (BLO) concerned, to collect the notice.

“My father was extremely worried as he learned that a notice had been issued in my brother’s name. He fell ill suddenly as he went to collect the notice,” said Hafizul, the deceased’s elder son.

Preliminary medical opinion suggests Rahman suffered a cardiac arrest.

In an X post, Trinamool said Rahman’s death again exposed “the frightening human cost of @BJP4India’s politics of fear and its stooge, @ECISVEEP’s alarming loss of independence”.

Manoj Ghosh, a district general secretary of the BJP, said Trinamool was “politicising” the death. “If there are discrepancies in names, the EC is correcting them. There is no reason for panic.”

RELATED TOPICS

Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Cooch Behar
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

SIR is on across India. Why does the voter list clean-up face so much protest only in Bengal?

Take out the political noise enveloping the most crucial and enormous electoral exercise to have happened in the entire country in over two decades and the residue is Bengal’s antipathy towards any idea that is enforced
Representational image
Quote left Quote right

Wherever there’s SIR, there’s vote theft. It's a calculated strategy to dismantle right to vote

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT