Abhishek Banerjee to sound Trinamool poll bugle on Tuesday, visit Nandigram day after

Trinamool general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will kick off the election campaign on March 24 with a public meeting in South 24-Parganas’ Patharpratima and meet party workers in Nandigram the day after.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari is contesting from the seats of Nandigram in East Midnapore and south Calcutta's Bhowanipore against chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

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The Trinamool has pitted Pabitra Kar, a former key aide of Suvendu, against him in Nandigram.

"Nandigram holds a special place for both Didi [Mamata] and Abhishek,” said a Trinamool leader. “The movement against the Left Front government peaked here. This time, Suvendu will lose from both the seats.”

Kar, a member of the hardliner Hindu Sanhati, joined the Trinamool the day Mamata Banerjee announced the candidate lists for the upcoming Assembly polls that will be held in two phases April 23 and 29.

Trinamool sources said this time Abhishek was key in the candidate selection. The workers’ meeting in Nandigram will be his first internal meeting since the poll schedule was announced.

Sources close to Abhishek said the Diamond Harbour MP will hold three public meetings in West Midnapore's Daspur, Keshiary and Narayangarh before heading for Nandigram.

In the 2021 Assembly polls Mamata had contested against Suvendu from Nandigram and lost.

The chief minister had also sustained injury during the campaign and led the poll battle sitting on a wheelchair.

Sources close to Abhishek said the campaign schedule for the party general secretary was being finalised.

"He will try to address at least one meeting in every constituency," said a Trinamool source.

The votes for the Bengal Assembly election will be counted on May 4.