BJP supporters stage demonstration in front of Kalimpong municipality demanding immediate civic polls in hills

After the BJP sweep in Bengal, Kalimpong saw the first signs of a political shift in the hills on Tuesday, with BJP leaders and supporters staging a demonstration in front of the Kalimpong municipality demanding immediate civic elections.

All three hill municipalities — Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik — are run by politically appointed administrators since 2022, when elections became due but were not held.

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Currently, Kalimpong and Kurseong municipalities are headed by Rabi Pradhan and Brigen Gurung, aligned with the Anit Thapa-led Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM). Mirik municipality, in turn, is headed by Trinamool Congress leader L.B. Rai.

On Tuesday, BJP supporters held placards stating: “We want municipality election immediately” and “We want immediate removal of administrator of Kalimpong municipality”.

Palden Tamang, an elected GTA Sabha member and BJP supporter, wrote to the Kalimpong district magistrate on Tuesday, saying Bengal chief secretary Dushyant Nariala had issued a strict directive to all departments on Monday to freeze the movement of all administrative files.

“I humbly request your office to kindly take necessary steps to freeze all files and administrative decisions until further directions are issued by the competent authority in Kalimpong Municipality....”

His letter questioned the legitimacy of the current administrative arrangement, stating the municipality was being run by a political appointee. It added: “I sincerely request you to kindly take appropriate action for the removal of the current Administrator....”

Protesters echoed these demands on the ground, calling for immediate elections in the three municipalities.

Bista letter

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista wrote to chief secretary Dushyant Nariala on Tuesday, flagging fears that sensitive documents could be destroyed in the municipalities.

In his media statement, Bista said: “Since yesterday (Monday), I have received multiple representations from concerned citizens and organizations expressing their fear that sensitive documents exposing corruption in Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik Municipalities may be destroyed by the caretakers who were appointed by the Trinamool Congress government.”

He added that the municipalities were being run “illegally” by unelected caretakers.

“I have therefore requested the Chief Secretary to instruct all the Executive Officers of these Municipalities to safeguard all the documents, and not to allow any documents to be taken out of their offices,” Bista stated.

Celebrations

Noman Rai of the Bimal Gurung-led Gorkha Janmukti Morcha won the Darjeeling seat on a BJP ticket. The Mann Ghising-led Gorkha National Liberation Front also backed the BJP. Both the Morcha and the GNLF held celebratory gatherings at their respective party offices, reflecting shifting political alignments following the Assembly

election results.

The results are expected to strongly impact the Darjeeling hills as BJP leaders push for changes in the BGPM-led Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), Trinamool’s ally in the hills.

Signs of churn are visible within the BGPM, with a section of panchayat members indicating they might function independently.

“This is perhaps the first time that the Bengal election result is set to have such a huge impact on Darjeeling politics,” said a political observer.