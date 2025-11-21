MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
7.64 crore enumeration forms handed out in Bengal’s voter roll drive, one-third already digitised

According to an Election Commission official, the outreach has covered 99.74 per cent of bona fide voters since the exercise began on November 4

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 21.11.25, 08:34 PM
Representational image

Representational image PTI

As West Bengal moves toward the 2026 Assembly elections, the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is pushing through its final stretch.

An estimated 7.64 crore enumeration forms have already reached households across the state. According to an Election Commission official, the outreach has covered 99.74 per cent of bona fide voters since the exercise began on November 4.

"An estimated 7,64,35,236 people have been given enumeration forms till this date," he said.

The next phase is unfolding inside data centres and district offices, where submitted forms are being uploaded and verified. So far, information from around 2.45 crore forms, 32.01 per cent of the total, has moved to the digital stage.

He added that "data from around 2.45 crore forms, accounting for 32.01 per cent of the total, has already been digitised."

