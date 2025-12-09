35-year-old youth gets life imprisonment with rigorous punishment for murdering lover

A court in Balurghat on Monday sentenced 35-year-old Saddam Hossain Molla to life imprisonment with rigorous punishment for the murder of Sulekha Khatun Bibi, a homemaker.

A source reported that Sulekha Khatun Bibi, from Nimpur village in South Dinajpur district, had been missing since June 18, 2024. On June 22, 2024, a farmer in Kalinagar found human bones while working in his field. A DNA test confirmed that the remains belonged to the missing woman.

Police found that Sulekha had been involved in an extramarital relationship with Saddam, who is from the same village.

She reportedly went to meet him in a nearby field, where Saddam killed her after a heated argument.

Police further revealed that the convict attempted to destroy evidence by using a tractor to dismember the body. The DNA samples collected from the woman, her son and the tractor played a crucial role in cracking the case.

Ritabrata Chakraborty, the public prosecutor, said Saddam was found guilty last Saturday.

The verdict was delivered by Additional District and Sessions Judge (First Court) Santosh Kumar Pathak, just 13 months after the trial began.

“The convict has been sentenced to life imprisonment with rigorous punishment, with a fine of ₹10,000. The failure to pay the fine will result in an additional three years of simple imprisonment. He has also been sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for destruction of evidence, along with a fine of ₹5,000. Both orders will run simultaneously,” said Chakraborty.

The deceased woman’s relatives expressed satisfaction with the verdict. “We are happy with the life sentence, although a death sentence would have brought us greater comfort,” said Mominul Molla, the victim’s brother.