28-year-old youth hacked to death in Malda over card game dispute, three arrested

A 28-year-old was hacked to death on Wednesday night at Maheshpur Baganpara, within the Englishbazar police station limits in Malda, over a dispute related to card games.

A police source said the deceased is Kishan Haldar. Three people have been arrested so far.

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“Card games were organised regularly in the area. Golam Haldar and his associates objected to outsiders’ participation. Preliminary investigation suggests they were known to Kishan Haldar,” said a police officer.

Golam, Shiben and Suman, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, got into a heated argument with Kishan.

“The trio and some others called Kishan following the argument. When he arrived, he was attacked with sharp weapons and hacked to death,” said Anupam Singh, the district police chief.

Bomb unit raid

North Dinajpur police conducted a raid on Thursday at a suspected bomb-making unit at Bhojpuranigachh in Chopra block and seized materials used for manufacturing crude bombs.

BJP leader Shyamal Sarkar was allegedly attacked with crude bombs and firearms at a tea stall in Kalagach on Wednesday. Residents chased away the goons, who reportedly dropped a bag. Police found crude bombs in the bag.

Sribas Mandal was arrested in connection with the attack. They conducted a raid at his home on Thursday.

A bomb disposal squad also arrived. The recovered items are being examined, a police source said.

Accident

A youth died in an accident near Bhutni Bridge in Malda on Thursday.

Mukesh Mandal, 23, was riding a two-wheeler when the vehicle lost balance, skidded on the road and overturned.

He sustained severe head injuries. Bystanders rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead.