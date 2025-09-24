MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 24 September 2025

2 die, 4 injured in road accident in Malda

The injured were admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) for treatment

Our Correspondent Published 24.09.25, 09:16 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Two people, including a homemaker, died and four others were critically injured after a car hit an e-rickshaw on NH12 at Jalalpur’s Danga, within the Kaliachak police station limits, in Malda, early on Tuesday morning.

A police source said that around 6am, a speeding car heading towards Kaliachak lost control and rear-ended an e-rickshaw.

ADVERTISEMENT

The impact was so severe that the e-rickshaw was completely mangled. Its driver, Nurul Sheikh, 50, and a passenger, Adreba Bibi, 48, died on the spot.

After the collision, the car veered off the road and plunged into a roadside ditch.

Four others — two passengers of the e-rickshaw, as well as the driver and a passenger of the car — suffered serious injuries.

The injured were admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) for treatment.

A police team recovered the bodies and sent them to MMCH for post-mortem. Later, the car was pulled out of the ditch.

Ashikul Sheikh, an eyewitness, stated that the car lost control while trying to overtake the e-rickshaw.

Police have seized both vehicles. Investigations are on.

Brown sugar haul

A joint team of the NBMCH outpost of the Matigara police station and a special operation group of the Siliguri Metropolitan Police, acting on a tip-off, seized 1.906kg of brown sugar (a derivative of heroin) in Siliguri on Tuesday.

Two persons were arrested in this connection.

RELATED TOPICS

Road Accident Malda
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Drown under: Highest rain in four decades, at least nine dead, Calcutta paralysed

The showers flooded roads, railway tracks, hospitals and classrooms, disrupting flights and snapping power in swathes of the city
A waterlogged trident lamppost at the gate of the Medical College and Hospital in Calcutta on Tuesday.
Quote left Quote right

We want to see CESC chairman, Kolkata police commissioner, and mayor Firhad Hakim in jail

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT