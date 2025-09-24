2 die, 4 injured in road accident in Malda

Two people, including a homemaker, died and four others were critically injured after a car hit an e-rickshaw on NH12 at Jalalpur’s Danga, within the Kaliachak police station limits, in Malda, early on Tuesday morning.

A police source said that around 6am, a speeding car heading towards Kaliachak lost control and rear-ended an e-rickshaw.

ADVERTISEMENT

The impact was so severe that the e-rickshaw was completely mangled. Its driver, Nurul Sheikh, 50, and a passenger, Adreba Bibi, 48, died on the spot.

After the collision, the car veered off the road and plunged into a roadside ditch.

Four others — two passengers of the e-rickshaw, as well as the driver and a passenger of the car — suffered serious injuries.

The injured were admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) for treatment.

A police team recovered the bodies and sent them to MMCH for post-mortem. Later, the car was pulled out of the ditch.

Ashikul Sheikh, an eyewitness, stated that the car lost control while trying to overtake the e-rickshaw.

Police have seized both vehicles. Investigations are on.

Brown sugar haul

A joint team of the NBMCH outpost of the Matigara police station and a special operation group of the Siliguri Metropolitan Police, acting on a tip-off, seized 1.906kg of brown sugar (a derivative of heroin) in Siliguri on Tuesday.

Two persons were arrested in this connection.