Trinamool leader Jahangir 'Pushpa' Khan remanded in police custody

A court in Diamond Harbour on Tuesday remanded Trinamool Congress leader Jahangir Khan in five days of police custody in connection with an ongoing investigation into extortion charges

Khan, a Trinamool Congress candidate from Falta in the recent Assembly elections and a self-styled strongman who often referred to himself as “Pushpa”, was arrested near the India-Nepal border in north Bengal late on Sunday while allegedly attempting to flee after the BJP-led state government reopened several pending cases related to law-and-order violations and alleged atrocities.

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Producing Khan before the additional chief judicial magistrate's court, the police sought his custodial interrogation, arguing that further questioning was necessary for the investigation. After hearing the submissions, the court granted five days of police custody.

No lawyer appeared to defend Khan in court in keeping with a decision taken by the local Bar Association.

Sajal Mondal, a lawyer, said: “He is a notorious criminal who has caused harm to many persons.”

Lawyer Debanshu Panda, the BJP candidate who defeated Khan from Falta, said: "Several cases are pending against Khan, which will be opened gradually for investigation. The present case is one of those cases".

Khan's arrest came a day after a special task force of the Bengal police tracked him down near the India-Nepal border.

Earlier, on May 26, Calcutta High Court had vacated an interim protection order granted to him. Cases had already been registered against Khan at the Falta police station in South 24-Parganas district.

When Khan was brought to Falta on Tuesday, angry residents vandalised his office. Witnesses said a mob smashed windowpanes and damaged furniture on the premises.

The police began a probe into the vandalism.