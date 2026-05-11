New BJP MLAs spell out long list of priorities and gear up to hit the ground running

Outreach begins today as the newly elected representatives prepare to outline their roadmap for the next five years.

Safety, drinking water, sanitation, roads, hospitals and heritage conservation — the list of priorities is long. Several BJP MLAs said they had little time to relax on Sunday as they geared up to hit the ground running.

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Metro spoke to some of them.

Papiya Adhikary

BJP MLA from Tollygunge

For Adhikary, the BJP’s giant-killer in Tollygunge, Sunday felt like a holiday only during lunch, when hilsa was the star of the menu.

The rest of the day was packed with activity from the very beginning.

Adhikary received a stream of visitors at her Golf Gardens residence, most of them party functionaries. Throughout the day, she also visited several police stations in her constituency, including Netajinagar, Bansdroni and Regent Park.

“The rule of law must be upheld. Hooliganism and violence in any form will not be tolerated. I have told the police not to consider political affiliations when dealing with miscreants. Drinking in the open must also be stopped,” said Adhikary, who defeated Aroop Biswas, a senior minister in the previous regime and one of Trinamool’s top leaders.

A comprehensive clean-up of the Tolly Nullah and the revival of Tollygunge’s studio para are among the top priorities of Adhikary, a veteran actor and an alumnus of Jadavpur University.

Purnima Chakraborty

BJP MLA from Shyampukur

Purnima Chakraborty, the BJP MLA from Shyampukur, spent Sunday meeting people in her office.

“I have two school-going children. I couldn’t spend much time with them. I have to meet more and more people. I am accountable to the people who chose me as their MLA,” said the 42-year-old, who defeated former minister and Trinamool heavyweight Shashi Panja.

Chakraborty has an office in Kumartuli. She is looking for space to set up another office so people from any part of the constituency can easily reach her.

“The condition of Kumartuli, where artisans prepare idols of Durga and other deities, is in shambles. There has been no infrastructure upgrade. A project to improve their condition has dragged on for years, but nothing has happened. Improving the condition of Kumartuli artisans is one of my priorities,” said Chakraborty.

Multiple ghats along the Hooghly are part of the Shyampukur constituency. Some of them are in poor condition. People still throw solid waste at the ghats and even into

the river.

Chakraborty wants to revamp the ghats. She has a model — Varanasi in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

“The ghats should get a makeover so they can become community spaces. They have the potential to become like the ghats of Varanasi, which attract so many visitors,” she said.

“There is also a question of women’s safety. Many of the streets here are poorly illuminated. I will have to illuminate the streets properly,” Chakraborty said.

Indranil Khan

BJP MLA from Behala West

Khan, a clinical oncologist who won Behala West, a seat Trinamool had retained for 25 years, was also busy meeting people throughout the day.

“I was invited by several clubs in my constituency. I visited them and interacted with the members. I spoke less and listened more,” said Khan.

A facelift of Vidyasagar State General Hospital and improvements to Behala’s underground drainage system to prevent waterlogging are among the projects that Khan said are at the top of his agenda.

Sajal Ghosh

BJP MLA from Baranagar

Ghosh, 53, MLA from Baranagar, also spent most of the day touring his constituency and meeting different stakeholders.

Drinking water scarcity, waterlogging and potholed roads are among the key issues that Ghosh said he would have to address. He also spoke of bringing about an economic and cultural revival in the area.

“Baranagar was once a neighbourhood with significant economic influence. Many companies and factories that operated here have shut down over the years. I would like to see them revived,” he said.

“This place is also known for its history. Ramakrishna and Swami Vivekananda frequented so many places in this neighbourhood. The area needs an overall upgrade,” he added.