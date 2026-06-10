Five things Narendra Modi said on 12 years as India's prime minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday highlighted India’s rise as a global supply chain and manufacturing hub while attacking past Congress scams and celebrating a record-breaking tenure during his address to the nation.

Modi on June 10 became India’s longest-serving prime minister with an unbroken tenure of 4,399 days in office, surpassing the record of the country’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

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Nehru, who was first elected prime minister in 1952, took the oath of office on May 13 that year and remained in the post until May 27, 1964, serving an uninterrupted tenure of 4,398 days.

Nehru's stint from 1947 to 1952 was as head of an interim government as elections were not held till 1952.

Here are a few takeaways from Prime Minister Modi’s speech:

Congress dragged India into multi-crore scams

Attacking the previous Congress-led government, PM Modi said, “The Congress dragged the country into multi-crore rupee scams. The nation’s destiny changed again when the NDA government was formed in 2014. The country witnessed the pace of development when intent, policy, and decision-making align and work in unison. Unfortunately, however, in 2004, the country was once again caught in a vortex of instability and the stranglehold of the Congress…”

“… A major success of the NDA’s 12 years in power is that the country has broken free from the web of Congress’s machinations… they would make people believe that in India, only slow development happens, they had named it 'Hindu growth rate', they would blame Hindus, but it should have been 'Congress growth rate', there used to be no governance, policy, intent, decisiveness.…”

Aspirations of 140 crore Indians will be fulfilled

“I believe that we must not let those who were poor yesterday, and have now become the 'neo middle class', slip back. Therefore, as a government and as public representatives, we must work day and night. We have put in the utmost effort, driven by the resolve to fulfil the expectations that this nation of 1.4 billion people has placed in us. We must realise the aspirations of India's youth, its women, its middle class, and its farmers…”, said PM Modi.Phones being made in India

PM Modi says the NDA was able to increase defence exports from 700 crore to 23,000 crore. “The internet penetration saw a huge boost after 2014. Digital transactions saw a huge boost post 2014. Indians bought mobiles imported, now we make phones in India,” he says.

India is now supply chain

Modi said the world now seeks solutions from India. “We are now the supply chain. We are getting good news with regard to oil and gas exploration. There are a lot of possibilities.”

He further says that India needs to achieve the 500GW target and also the nuclear energy goal.

Country achieved growth rate of 7.7 per cent in 2025-26

“There is another notable aspect of the NDA’s achievements over these 12 years: we secured them amidst a period of global instability and turmoil. This era has repeatedly demonstrated the benefits of having a stable government. We can never forget the time of the Covid-19 pandemic; while there was chaos and distress everywhere, India successfully forged ahead even while confronting that crisis. Even as the economies of major nations across the world struggle, India has achieved a growth rate of 7.7 per cent in 2025-26. Furthermore, in the last quarter, which ended on March 31st, India’s growth rate stood at 7.8 per cent,” Modi said.

Earlier on Wednesday, addressing the NDA leaders' meeting, Modi said people of the country have now understood the importance of political stability and the decisiveness of a stable government. He also said the dream of a 'Viksit Bharat' does not belong to a person or party, but has become the resolve of every person in the country. "For me, people represent God." he said.

"People of the country have understood the importance of political stability at the national level. It is their maturity that they gave me an opportunity to serve them for such a long time," PM Modi said.

Modi first took oath on May 26, 2014, achieved the feat after leading the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to victory in three successive Lok Sabha elections.

He is the first non-Congress Prime Minister to complete two consecutive full-majority terms and secure a third term as the incumbent leader.