BJP marks Modi's record tenure as prime minister with Shri Ram Temple 'havan', prayers nationwide

The BJP on Wednesday organised a special hawan and prayer ceremony at the Shri Ram Temple to celebrate Narendra Modi becoming India's longest-serving elected prime minister, with party leaders and workers praying for his good health, long life and continued leadership.

Modi completed an uninterrupted tenure of 4,399 days in office on Wednesday, surpassing the record of 4,398 days set by India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

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BJP state vice president and MLA Vinod Kumar, who attended the event as chief guest, said Modi's life symbolised national service, dedication and public welfare.

"Our country is witnessing the realisation of the vision of a developed India under the leadership of PM Modi. This historic milestone of being elected as the PM for three consecutive terms and serving as the longest serving elected PM of the country reflects the immense trust which the people have placed in PM Modi," he said.

BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj, back left, and Harsh Malhotra, front right, the party's National President Nitin Nabin, front left, and party leader Sanjay Mayukh offer prayers to mark the NDA government's completion of 12 years in office, at the Jhandewalan Temple, in New Delhi. PTI

Highlighting the government's achievements over the past 12 years, Kumar cited free ration distribution to more than 81 crore beneficiaries, housing assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, support for startups, skill development initiatives and direct income support to farmers under the PM-Kisan scheme.

BJP state president Rajeev Bindal said Union health minister J P Nadda would visit the state on June 12 and 13 to participate in programmes being organised across Himachal Pradesh to mark 12 years of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

According to Bindal, Nadda will take part in a cleanliness drive in Shimla on June 12 before addressing a public gathering at Hotel Peterhoff.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders across the country offered prayers at temples and gurudwaras to mark Modi's record as the longest-serving elected prime minister.

Bihar Cabinet Minister Ram Kripal Yadav offers prayers to mark the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government completing 12 years in office and Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming India’s longest-serving elected prime minister, in Patna, Wednesday, June 10, 2026. PTI

BJP national president Nitin Nabin, accompanied by Delhi BJP chief Harsh Malhotra, visited Jhandewala Temple and offered prayers for the prime minister, according to a party statement.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta offered prayers at a temple in Pinjrapole Gaushala and later participated in a recital of Sundar Kand at the Ram temple in Kishanganj Gaushala.

Union health minister Jagat Prakash Nadda offered prayers at Birla Mandir, while Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and former Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva offered prayers at the Ganesh Temple in Mayur Vihar Phase-1.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh paid obeisance at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, while Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari performed a hawan at a Shiv temple in Babarpur. South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri offered prayers and performed a yajna at a Shiv temple in Ghitorni.