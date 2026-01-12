After Venezuela, which country could be next as Donald Trump expands Monroe Doctrine?

The US military operation in Venezuela to capture President Nicolás Maduro has triggered a fresh round of speculation about Washington’s next moves, particularly in the Americas. US President Donald Trump’s language, recent military actions and official strategy documents point to a sharper posture built around a revived Monroe Doctrine.

The Monroe Doctrine, named after US President James Monroe and articulated in the 1800s, holds that any intervention in the affairs of the Americas by foreign powers is a potentially hostile act against the US.

There are no confirmed invasion plans. But Trump’s public remarks following the January 3, 2026 operation in Venezuela, have singled out multiple countries as needing to act like “good neighbours”...

