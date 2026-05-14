Meta now lets parents see which topics are shaping their teen's Instagram feed

Meta is consolidating its parental supervision tools into a single hub called Family Centre, while also giving parents new visibility into the topics shaping their teenager's Instagram algorithm.

Previously, parents managing their teen's activity across Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, and Meta Horizon had to navigate separate settings across different apps. Now, all supervised accounts across those platforms can be managed from one place, with a single invitation to begin supervision across all four services. Meta says it will add aggregated screen time data across apps in the coming months.

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The bigger change may be what parents can now see, not just control. Instagram already has a feature called Your Algorithm, which lets users adjust what topics appear in Reels and Explore. Parents enrolled in supervision can now view the general interest categories their teen has engaged with through that tool.

Meta says it will soon begin notifying parents in select markets when their teen adds a new interest — such as basketball, photography, or musicals — so they can better understand why the content their teen sees may shift over time.

"Soon, we’ll start sending parents in select markets notifications when their teen adds a new interest to their algorithm, helping explain why their content may change over time. For example, if a teen adds an interest like basketball, photography, or musicals, their algorithm may adjust accordingly. Supervision gives parents broader visibility into those general interest categories so they can stay informed and have meaningful conversations with their teen about the content they’re seeing," the company said in a statement.

The moves build on Teen Accounts, which Meta rolled out across Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger and which automatically apply privacy settings, restrict who can contact teens, and filter certain content. Some topics remain off-limits regardless of a teen's stated preferences, based on Meta's content policies and age-based protections.

Meta says the number of US teenagers enrolled in supervision on Instagram has more than doubled over the past year, though it did not share specific figures.

Family Centre is rolling out globally today. The algorithm insights feature is available in English, with the parental notification feature coming soon to select markets.

Mathures Paul