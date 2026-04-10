Taste of Nepal in Salt Lake: Escape the heat with Sekuwa Ghar in IB Block

If you’re withering in the heat, step into Sekuwa Ghar in IB Block for a cool Himalayan escape. The Nepalese restaurant has just opened an outlet in Salt Lake, on the ground floor of DownTown Mall, that is still colloquially known by the chain that once anchored it — Big Bazaar.

“We would have opened a month earlier had it not been for the LPG crisis,” says proprietor Surata Basak. Her husband, Amrit Acharya, is the head chef. “Our venture began in 2016 as a humble food stall at Bidhannagar Mela (Utsav), but response was so encouraging that we went on to open two sit-and-eat outlets in New Town last year. But we’ve always had a steady clientele from Salt Lake and wanted to open here.”

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A variety of Nepalese dishes on offer. The ringed item is Sel Roti. Sourced by The Telegraph

The restaurant has a refreshing decor, with a long wall mural of the Himalayas, artwork of Nepal’s living goddess Kumari Devi and a smiling Nepalese woman. The seating is varied, with chairs laid out on two levels as well as a traditional floor seating area.

Many items on the menu would be new to those who haven’t tried Nepalese food and even familiar items taste new. “Our momos are very juicy and taste different from the Darjeeling-style momos available in the city. Ours use Nepalese spices and some signature ingredients of my own,” says Amrit.

They have noticed that Salt Lake customers love cheese, so the Cheese Sauce Momo (Rs 284 for chicken) — steamed dumplings tossed in and finished with a drizzle of cheese sauce — has been a hit. “And every second customer in Salt Lake is asking for thukpa, a soupy noodle dish (Rs 263 for chicken Thukpa),” says Surata.

“The size of our momos is big too. Two or three of ours are equivalent to seven in a plate elsewhere in the city,” she adds. Try their mutton or chicken Kothay Momo (half steamed, half fried) or Jhol Momo, that is served in a soup with a nutty flavour, made of sesame, peanut and soybean paste.

Jhol Momo. Sourced by The Telegraph

To survive the gas crisis, some dishes are being prepared on electric fryers. “The word ‘sekuwa’ itself means kebab in Nepali, and it is traditionally made on charcoal, not gas,” says Surata. “We also have a Chicken Sekuwa Mayo Roll (Rs 179), that is doing very well in Salt Lake. This is a fusion dish where charcoal-grilled sekuwa is wrapped with mayonnaise like a shwarma, giving it a creamy flavour.”

You cannot visit Sekuwa Ghat without trying Sel Roti (Rs 158). These sweet breads are shaped into rings, the size of large bangles. Those who like it spicy can have it with Piro

Aloo, while others with Mixed Newar Aachar — a tangy, chaat-like vegetable dish.

Chicken Chilli Sausage Fry. Sourced by The Telegraph

The new branch also offers some brand-new starters like Chicken Chilli Sausage Fry, and Green Chilli Crispy Chicken. The only item yet to debut in IB Block is Thakali — the Nepalese thali that is popular in New Town. “The thali includes many components, and we are having to be judicious about gas consumption, so we aren’t starting it yet,” says Amrit.

The adventurous can also try Bhutun Chow — stir-fried noodles with bits of mutton offal (Rs 368). “It’s a bit of an acquired taste, but those who love it keep coming back

for more,” says Surata, herself a convert.