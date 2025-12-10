MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Odisha hikes salaries of MLAs, ministers and speaker as Assembly clears remuneration bill

State assembly passes a bill sharply increasing pay and allowances for current and former legislators while concluding a shortened winter session that cleared key financial proposals

Subhashish Mohanty Published 10.12.25, 07:45 AM
Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Odisha Legislative Assembly. File picture

The salary of MLAs, ministers and the Speaker has been hiked in Odisha, with the state Assembly on Tuesday passing a remuneration bill on the concluding day of its Winter Session.

The pension of former MLAs has also been enhanced. Henceforth, the Speaker will receive a salary of 98,000, up from 40,500, while MLAs will draw 90,000, up from 35,000. The leader of Opposition and chief whip will each get 96,000 per month.

The sitting allowance of MLAs has been increased from 800 to 2,000. The pension of former MLAs has gone up from 36,000 to 92,000. The car allowance for the Speaker has risen from 17,000 to 89,000, and the sumptuary allowance from 40,000 to 1.81 lakh per month.

The chief minister will now receive 1 lakh, the deputy chief minister 98,000, cabinet ministers 96,000, and ministers of state 94,000. Members attending meetings outside the state will get an allowance of 10,000, while the medical treatment allowance has been raised from 5,000 to 35,000.

House achievements

The Winter Session of the Odisha Assembly was adjourned sine die 18 days before its scheduled end on December 31. Speaker Surama Padhy announced the adjournment after government chief whip Saroj Kumar Pradhan moved a motion stating that no major business remained.

The session, originally slated for 29 sittings, concluded after 11 working days.

This session was notable as President Droupadi Murmu became the first President to address the Odisha Assembly on November 27.

During the session, the House approved a supplementary budget of 17,440 crore and passed six bills, including those revising salaries and pensions. Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the proposal on November 28.

Additional inputs from PTI

