World Peace Dome, Pune: A monument to secular harmony and a catalyst for peace parks across state capitals

In an era of rapid urbanisation and cultural diversity, India’s cities are becoming increasingly interconnected hubs of ideologies, traditions and communities. While this convergence brings immense opportunities for collaboration and progress, it also presents significant challenges. Social divisions and ideological differences often lead to conflict, misunderstanding and alienation. In such a landscape, spaces that promote harmony, dialogue and well-being are not just desirable — they are essential.

The beautiful World Peace Dome (160 feet diameter and 263 feet height) in Pune stands as a monumental testament to this vision. Conceived by professor (Dr) Vishwanath Karad, this awe-inspiring structure embodies the principles of secularism, universal wisdom and coexistence. World Peace Dome is the biggest dome of the world. Situated in Pune’s Loni Kalbhor, it is a monument having World Peace Prayer Hall and World Peace Library, which is open to the global community and is dedicated for world peace and humanity.

The dome exemplifies the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — “The World is One Family” — a concept deeply rooted in Indian philosophy and ever more relevant in today’s urbanised society. At its core, the dome seeks to promote, according to the visionary executive president of MIT-World Peace University, Pune, Rahul V. Karad, a “culture of peace in the world through appropriate understanding of the role of science and spirituality/religion and the very essence and philosophy of all the world religions”.

In Rahul Karad’s assessment, “India has been a land of tolerance. A land of unity in diversity. Numerous religions have been practiced and people of all faiths have co-existed here for centuries in harmony. The tolerance and acceptance of each others’ faith has been a hallmark of Indian traditions. In the early Vedic philosophy originating in India ,the message of the force of oneness of all humans has been the anchor for peace and harmony.

This philosophy could — and should — extend beyond the World Peace Dome to the very fabric of India’s cities. The creation of peace parks in urban spaces can serve as a crucial step toward fostering a culture of secular harmony and community well-being. These parks can offer urban dwellers spaces for reflection, dialogue and unity, reinforcing the idea that peace is not just an abstract ideal but a tangible, lived experience.

India’s cities are growing at an unprecedented rate, with millions migrating in search of opportunities. However, urbanisation also brings congestion, pollution, rising social tensions and increasing stress levels. While religious sites and cultural centres exist across Indian cities, they often cater to specific communities rather than fostering an inclusive sense of togetherness. This is where peace parks — modelled on the principles of the World Peace Dome— in every state capital across the country, can make a difference. “The World Peace Dome, World Peace Prayer Hall & Library, stands as a testimony to the mission of world peace through continuous education and humanitarian understanding. And amalgamation of science and spirituality,” says Dr Rahul Karad.

The World Peace Dome embodies the Indian understanding of secularism, as enshrined in our Constitution — secularism not as the absence of religion but as acknowledgment and respect for all religions and philosophies. At a time when sectarian and ideological conflicts continue to divide societies, peace parks can serve as neutral spaces where people from all backgrounds come together. By including elements from multiple traditions — meditation zones, interfaith discussion areas and educational exhibits on shared human values — these parks can help bridge divides and nurture a culture of mutual respect.

Modern urban life is fraught with challenges — long working hours, traffic congestion, pollution and constant digital distractions. Spaces like the World Peace Dome’s Prayer Hall, which serves as a sanctuary for reflection and meditation, highlight the need for public spaces dedicated to peace and well-being. Cities should incorporate peace parks with quiet zones, mindfulness trails and spaces for community meditation, offering respite from the fast-paced urban grind.

The World Peace Dome houses 54 life-sized bronze statues of scientists, philosophers and spiritual leaders, demonstrating that wisdom — whether scientific or spiritual — belongs to all of humanity. Peace parks can take inspiration from this and feature installations honouring thinkers from diverse fields, from Swami Vivekananda to Albert Einstein, encouraging visitors to appreciate the interconnectedness of human knowledge.

To effectively serve their purpose, peace parks should be more than just green spaces. Their design should reflect the principles of secular inclusivity, education and mental well-being, much like the World Peace Dome. Interfaith knowledge centres, similar to the World Peace Library, could house small libraries or digital kiosks showcasing wisdom from various spiritual and philosophical traditions, promoting intellectual dialogue and interfaith understanding.

Spaces for guided meditation, group discussions or silent reflection could encourage meaningful community interactions. Public art and installations depicting philosophers, poets and peace advocates from across cultures could reinforce the idea of a shared human legacy. Schools and universities could partner with peace parks to organise workshops on conflict resolution, dialogue and community building, shaping the next generation of leaders who prioritise cooperation over division.

As Indian cities continue to expand, the need for spaces that nurture peace, dialogue and collective well-being has never been greater. The World Peace Dome stands as an inspiring example, proving that science, spirituality and cultural inclusivity can coexist. But its message should not remain confined to Pune — it should inspire a broader movement toward establishing peace parks in every major Indian city. By integrating elements of secular harmony, intellectual growth and urban well-being, peace parks can become powerful symbols of India’s commitment to unity in diversity. In a time when cities often breed division, these parks can serve as reminders that our shared humanity is greater than our differences — an ethos embodied by the World Peace Dome.