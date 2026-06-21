First batch of Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims flagged off from Nathu-La in Sikkim

The first batch of pilgrims for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, taking the pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar, was flagged off from Nathu-la in Sikkim on Saturday.

Sikkim governor Om Prakash Mathur, who reached Nathu-la this morning, flagged off the journey to these two destinations located in the remote Ngari Prefecture of the Tibet Autonomous Region of China.

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The first batch comprises 41 pilgrims, two liaison officers, a medical officer, and four additional support staff, bringing the total strength of the contingent to 47.

Upon his arrival at Nathu-La, the governor was accorded a guard of honour, following which he interacted with pilgrims.

It is a momentous occasion for them to be part of the first batch of the Yatra, which resumed last year after a hiatus of six years, he said.

Subsequently, Mathur flagged them off on their pilgrimage as they crossed into the Tibet Autonomous Region of China via the famous Nathu-la, situated at an altitude of 14,140 feet above sea level.

According to the schedule, the group is expected to reach Gyangze on Saturday while the Mansarovar Parikrama is slated for June 27. They are scheduled to return to Gangtok on July 1, said sources.

On June 15, the pilgrims had reached Gangtok from Delhi via Bagdogra. Among them are 32 men and 12 women from different states of the country such as Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.

They underwent acclimatisation in Gangtok, 15th Mile and Sherathang for four days in preparation for the pilgrimage. On Saturday, they crossed the India-China border and headed for the yatra.

State minister Tshering Thendup Bhutia was present at Nathu-la along with administrative and police officials, the Indian army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

During the visit, Mathur also visited Baba Harbhajan Singh temple located at 12,400 feet, where he offered his prayers. Later, he returned to Gangtok.