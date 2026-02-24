Army rescues stranded tourists as heavy snowfall blocks roads in East Sikkim

The Indian Army on Sunday launched a rescue mission —Operation Himrahat — and evacuated stranded tourists while restoring mobility along routes blocked by snow in east Sikkim.

The region experienced intense snowfall accompanied by sub-zero temperatures on Sunday, drastically reducing visibility and rendering several stretches of road impassable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicles taking tourists to popular destinations like the Tsomgo (Chhangu) Lake, Nathu-la and Baba Mandir via a vulnerable high-altitude highway were forced to halt as snow accumulated rapidly, leaving the tourists exposed to extreme cold and the risks associated with altitude-related stress.

The army troops stationed in the sector promptly mobilised rescue teams equipped for high-altitude and extreme weather operations. Moving through snow-clad terrain, soldiers reached the stranded vehicles and initiated evacuation procedures, prioritising the elderly, women and children.

According to sources, 46 tourists were safely rescued and transported to the nearest army camp, where comprehensive relief measures were arranged. Medical teams conducted immediate health assessments to check for symptoms of hypothermia, frostbite and altitude sickness.

“The rescued individuals were provided warm shelter, heated accommodation, hot meals, warm beverages, blankets and essential supplies to stabilise them after prolonged exposure to freezing conditions,” said a source.

After the army medical personnel confirmed that all rescued tourists were in stable condition, arrangements were made for their journey to Gangtok. They reached the capital city on Sunday, after the weather and road conditions had improved.

The army also coordinated efforts to clear critical roads of snow and regulate traffic flow.

“More than 150 tourist vehicles were guided and escorted to safer locations, significantly reducing congestion and minimising the risk of further incidents. The systematic management of traffic also prevented panic among travellers and ensured orderly movement despite the challenging terrain,” the source added.

“The operation underscores the Indian Army’s enduring commitment to humanitarian assistance and disaster response, particularly in remote and strategically sensitive regions. Tourists travelling to high-altitude regions of Sikkim should remain updated on weather advisories and adhere to safety guidelines during the winter season,” said an army officer.

Library and PC lab

The Indian Army has established a library at the Jaldhaka Higher Secondary School in Kalimpong and set up a fully equipped PC Lab at Gairibas Higher Secondary School in Gorubathan block of the district.

The library has reference books and educational materials for all subjects. The facility is designed to strengthen students’ academic foundations and broaden their knowledge.

The computer laboratory aims to enhance computer education and promote digital literacy. It is expected to play an important role in familiarising students with modern computing tools and bridging the digital divide in the region.