Anand returns, Praggu focused as Tata Steel Chess India Rapid & Blitz kicks off

The Tata Steel Chess India Rapid and Blitz, which begins at the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium on Wednesday, will see the return of Viswanathan Anand as a competitor after an absence of six years. The rapid event will be on the first three days, and blitz on Saturday and Sunday.

Anand had appeared earlier as a player, the event’s ambassador and promoter.

Asked how it feels to be back, Anand said on Tuesday: “Well… it was exhausting not playing. But right now it’s freezing out here. I am not used to this weather in Calcutta. This is something new.”

While all 20 players across the Open and Women’s sections hope to start the year strongly, this event carries particular weight for three Indian participants — Rameshabu Praggnanandhaa, his sister Vaishali and Divya Deshmukh, who won the Chess World Cup in July last year.

All three are set to represent India at the upcoming Candidates tournament (open and women) in Cyprus, along with Koneru Humpy.

After an impeccable start to 2025, boosting his Candidates qualification bid through the Fide Circuit, Praggnanandhaa’s momentum somewhat slowed slightly towards the year-end.

He, however, is focused on the present. “Yes, 2026 is significant, but right now this event matters the most. After this, I play in Wijk aan Zee. Will think about the Candidates later,” Praggu said at the news conference.