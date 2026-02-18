MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
India defeat Netherlands by 17 runs to top Group A in T20 World Cup clash

PTI Published 18.02.26, 11:08 PM
Indian fans cheer during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Netherlands

Indian fans cheer during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Netherlands PTI

Varun Chakravarthy (3/14) returned with three wickets after Shivam Dube (66) shone in the first innings as India topped Group A with a 17-run victory over Netherlands in the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

After posting 193/6, India restricted the Dutch to 176/7 in 20 overs to record their fourth win in a row in the tournament.

Bas de Leede top scored with 33 as the Netherlands batters kept fighting till the end.

Earlier, Dube's 31-ball 66 took India to a daunting 193/6.

Abhishek Sharma fell for a third consecutive duck, while other batters, including Ishan Kishan (18), Tilak Varma (31) and Suryakumar Yadav (34) made key contributions.

Hardik Pandya (30) and Dube then put on 76 runs for the fifth wicket.

Aryan Dutt (2/19) was the pick among bowlers for the Dutch.

Brief scores: India 193/6 in 20 overs (Shivam Dube 66; Aryan Dutt 2/19) beat Netherlands 176/7 in 20 overs (Bas de Leede 33; Varun Chakravarthy 3/14, Shivam Dube 2/35) by 17 runs.

