The first serve: Sinner, Alcaraz, Djokovic lead star-studded Australian Open 2026

Era-defining rivalry, a record-breaking prize pool and intriguing storylines — the Australian Open, starting on Sunday, will be jampacked with excitement. Known as the ‘Happy Slam’, the first major of the season is all set to welcome the young and old of the tennis world. Here’s a sneak peek:

TWO-WAY TUSSLE

ADVERTISEMENT

At the centre of the men’s draw are Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, arguably the two best players in the world right now. Sinner arrives in Melbourne as the twotime defending champion, seeking an unprecedented third consecutive Australian Open title — a feat last achieved by Novak Djokovic. His recent form on hard courts has been rock solid, and the ‘favourite’ tag tilts slightly towards him.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, headlines the draw as the world No. 1 and remains one of the most electrifying talents in the sport. He has enjoyed a stellar 2025 season, including titles at both the French and US Open, and although he has yet to go past the quarter-finals in Melbourne, capturing a career grand slam here would be a huge milestone that the Spaniard would want to reach.

Sinner’s consistency and hard-court prowess — particularly his powerful baseline game and relentless defence — give him an edge in the gruelling best-of-five format. He also knows the conditions at Melbourne Park well and has proven he can handle high-pressure moments. Alcaraz, on the other hand, brings an unparalleled combination of shotmaking flair, speed and determination.

When he is play- ing his best, he can dismantle even the most disciplined opponents. On paper, it’s one of the most balanced rivalries in men’s tennis, with pundits calling for another epic final between the two.

Sinner may be seen to have that slight edge, simply because of his relentless form in Melbourne and the psychological boost of being the defending champion.

But then there is Djokovic.

Even as the years add up and injuries intrude more frequently, the Serb remains a formidable presence at the Australian Open. Melbourne has long been his kingdom. With a record ten titles and countless memories of survival and supremacy at the Rod Laver Arena, Djokovic arrives each year knowing exactly what it takes to win in these conditions.

Age and niggling injuries have interrupted his rhythm in recent seasons. But the 38-year-old has the mental resilience and tactical expertise that have kept him relevant at the very highest level.

Djokovic may not wear the favourite tag this time around, but writing him off at the Australian Open may not be very wise. Djokovic, on his good day, is still very much a contender.

The surprise element may come from a crop of exciting young talent who are trying to make their mark and it would be interesting to see how deep they can go into the tournament.

Joao Fonseca, Taylor Fritz, home hope Alex di Minaur, Ben Shelton, Felix Auger-Aliassime represent a bunch who are keen to give the top two a fight. It would also be interesting to see how Daniil Medvedev and Casper Ruud fare.

POWER VS TACTICS

The women’s field is compelling, led by Aryna Sabalenka — the world No. 1. Sabalenka has a relentless serve and power game that suits the fast courts in Melbourne, and after a strong start to 2026 (including a dominant display in Brisbane), she appears primed to finally regain the title that she won in 2023 and 2024.

Iga Swiatek has chosen not to set specific tournament goals this year. But her ability to vary pace, construct points intelligently and absorb pressure makes her a perennial threat — particularly if her early rounds go smoothly.

While Sabalenka has the edge in terms of raw power and recent hard-court form, an imaginative and mentally tough Swiatek could absolutely disrupt the status quo, making the women’s title race one of the most intriguing in recent memory.

The women’s draw also has Mirra Andreeva, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina and they all possess weapons capable of derailing the top two seeds. And if they click at the right moment, the second week may see them putting up a fight.

WILD CARDS IN PLAY

This year’s wild card list features some crowd magnets who may cause a ripple.

Among men, there are home players like James Duckworth and Rinky Hijikata. But more importantly, Stan Wawrinka has got one of the final discretionary wildcards from Tennis Australia.

On the women’s side, Venus Williams brings a touch of history back to Melbourne Park.

Wawrinka’s wild card entry is one of the most compelling stories. The threetime grand slam champion and former 2014 Australian Open winner will compete in the main draw in what’s expected to be his final season on the ATP Tour. Despite being 40 and ranked outside the top 150, Wawrinka’s presence adds depth and nostalgia to the field.

Venus entry is one of the most talked-about storylines. At 45, she will return to the grand slam stage — her first Australian Open appearance since 2021 — and become the oldest woman ever to compete in the tournament’s main draw, surpassing Japan’s Kimiko Date’s record.

Another event that has grabbed attention has been the absence of Nick Kyrgios from the singles draw. The Australian crowd favourite, known for his electric shotmaking and volatile personality, elected not to pursue a wild card, despite speculation that Tennis Australia might offer him one. Kyrgios acknowledged that he did not feel physically ready for the rigours of best-of-five matches after multiple surgeries and a long layoff, and that it was better to let a contender who can compete for matches take that spot.

RECORD PURSE

The 2026 Australian Open will offer a total of A$111.5 million (about US $75 million) — a 16 per cent increase over last year and the highest in the tournament’s history. Winners in both singles draws will take home A$4.15 million each, with significant increases at every stage, including qualifying rounds.